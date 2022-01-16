 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Imran Khan's departure only solution to all problems: Sirajul Haq

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul-Haq — APP.
  • JI chief calls for a new election in the country.
  • Says PM Imran Khan has become an "international beggar."
  • Slams government for increasing petroleum prices.

LAHORE: Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul-Haq on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s departure is the only solution to the country’s problem, Geo News reported.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the preparations of local bodies election in Lahore, Sirajul Haq called for a new election in the country and said that "Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together."

"There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems," he said.

Referring to Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sirajul Haq said that Imran Khan has become "an international beggar", while the incumbent government, which he said is a "mixture of different parties," is unable to rule the country.

"The government has increased petroleum prices again and the inflation in the country has badly affected people’s condition," he added.

The JI chief went on to say that the PTI-led government used to claim that it was the "champion of the economy" but nothing has changed as "it is merely using old parts in new machinery."

Hareem Shah urges Shahzad Akbar to focus on Nawaz Sharif's case instead of her

Four PML-N leaders hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from party: Fawad Chaudhry

President Alvi apologises to senior citizen over FBR's administrative injustice

Probe committee report says Murree incident occurred due to administrative negligence: sources

Sindh announces pay cuts for govt employees who refuse to wear a mask

Shahbaz Sharif says he is 'Imran Khan’s worst nightmare'

Shahbaz Sharif has 'asked for a deal for four people', Gill claims

Murree toll would have been 30 to 40 if I hadn't gone there: Sheikh Rasheed

Murree tragedy: Probe committee recommends sealing of illegal hotels

'No one above law': Murad Raas supports Australian court's decision to deport Djokovic

Over 400 Pakistani researchers published papers in clone journal

Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI

