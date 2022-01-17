 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

 
Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Atiqa Odho on Sunday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted her picture and said that she's has been isolating due to COVID.

Atiqa said during the isolation her dog has been great company. 

"Pets are such a joy during good and difficult times as they are there to make you feel cared for through anything. Cherish them," she wrote.

Hundreds of fans and people from the entertainment industry have prayed for Atiqa's swift recovery from COVID-19.

More From Showbiz:

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus
Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday
Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post
Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours
Azan Sami Khan pays tribute to Sajal Aly's Shanaya: 'The one and only'

Azan Sami Khan pays tribute to Sajal Aly's Shanaya: 'The one and only'
Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career

Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career
Ayeza Khan shares a glimpse of her 31st birthday celebrations

Ayeza Khan shares a glimpse of her 31st birthday celebrations

Latest

view all