Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Atiqa Odho on Sunday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted her picture and said that she's has been isolating due to COVID.

Atiqa said during the isolation her dog has been great company.

"Pets are such a joy during good and difficult times as they are there to make you feel cared for through anything. Cherish them," she wrote.



Hundreds of fans and people from the entertainment industry have prayed for Atiqa's swift recovery from COVID-19.