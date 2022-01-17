Rasheed Naz passes away at age of 73

 
Legendary film and television actor Rasheed Naz passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

Rasheed’s son Hassan Noman has confirmed the demise and said his father was admitted to a local hospital in Islamabad.

Madiha Rizvi, daughter-in-law of Rasheed Naz, also took to Instagram and confirmed the actor’s death.

Sharing a throwback photo of the father-in-law, Rizvi said, “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Sureh Fateha for the departed soul.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars mourned the death of Rasheed Naz.

Mawra Hocane commented, “Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon. Such a wonderful happy soul! May Allah bless him to be among his closest ones InshaAllah. Strength & love for all of you.”

Hira Mani wrote, “Rest in peace.”

