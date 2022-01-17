 
Showbiz
Vicky Kaushal dons a casual hoodie in latest selfies, leaves fans in awe

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has successfully carved his own niche in the Indian film industry.

The actor, who over hearts of his millions of fans with his impeccable acting skills in various projects, teased his Monday morning look in latest selfies.

Taking to his Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor posted some stunning shots of himself, making a perfect start of the week.


The Raazi actor, who sent internet into a meltdown with his adorable smile, was seen wearing a black t-shirt, paired with denims and a greyish-black jacket with a quirky print on the hoodie.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is apparently having a good time while shooting in the cold weather of Indore. He captioned the post with a freezing face and a clapboard emoticon.

Meanwhile, Vicky, who had tied the knot with ladylove Katrina Kaif in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan in December, 2021, has began shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. 

