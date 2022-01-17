Probe committee seeks more time to complete investigation on Murree tragedy: sources

Picture showing people walking in the snow — APP/File

The five-member probe committee formed by the Punjab government to inquire about the Murree tragedy has failed to complete its investigation on Monday, which was set as a deadline, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The investigators have missed the deadline to submit their report and have sought five more days to complete their probe, sources said.

Quoting the members of the probe committee, the sources added: “The officials of the concerned district and Punjab secretariat are not taking the issue seriously."

Shedding light on the reason behind the delay, the sources said that written statements from the administration have not been received yet.

The committee members have said that an incomplete report cannot be submitted under any circumstances, therefore, more time was sought.

'Investigation of Murree tragedy govt's top priority'

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said that the investigation report is in its final stages and will be submitted to the chief minister within a day or two after its completion.

Emphasising that the investigation of the Murree tragedy is the government’s top priority, he said the committee is formulating recommendations related to the Murree tragedy.

“The committee is examining every aspect of the unfortunate incident,” he added.



Demolition of illegal buildings begins

It is worth mentioning that the local administration has also launched a grand operation against illegal structures that are creating road closures in Murree on the recommendation of the probe body.

The municipal officer stated that the process of sealing and demolition of structures on Bansara Gali, Bhurban Road has started.

The tragic incident

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.



It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.