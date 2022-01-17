 
Monday Jan 17 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry's style 'less formal' since giving up royal life

Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Since stepping down as a member of the royal family, Prince Harry’s style is said to be reflective of his current lifestyle in California.

According to stylist Melita Latham, the Duke of Sussex has been opting for more relaxed clothing, something which was made apparent during the announcement of his second child, Lilibet, with wife Meghan Markle as he wore casual clothes with bare feet.

Melita stated: "Harry's style is less formal since giving up his HRH title.

"Cast your mind back to his announcement of baby number two with his bare feet on display, something we have never seen before."

She continued: "We can put it down to the fact he is living his new life in a different climate and wearing a suit and tie would probably not suit his environment, instead opting for a cool, relaxed linen top and trousers and baring his feet to all.

"It's also a statement that says 'this is me' and only he decides what suits him for the occasion."

