Law ministry issues notification for Justice Bandial's elevation as CJP

Justice Umar Ata Bandial. — APP/File
  • Justice Umar Ata Bandial is senior most judge of Supreme Court.
  • MoJ passes notification after approval of President Arif Alvi.
  • He will take charge on February 2 after current CJP Gulzar Ahmed's retirement, per notification.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoJ) on Monday issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Geo News reported.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court (SC) who will take charge as the CJP on February 2, according to the notification.

The MoJ issued the notification after the approval of President Arif Alvi.

Justice Bandial will take oath as the new CJP on February 2, 2022, succeeding the current CJP Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed after his retirement on February 1.

Justice Bandial will be 63 years, four months and 16 days old when sworn in. He will serve as the CJP for one year, six months and 25 days, i.e. until September 16, 2023, the notification read.

