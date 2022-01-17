 
Monday Jan 17 2022
Meghan won't let Harry make peace with royal family

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Meghan wont let Harry make peace with royal family

Meghan Markle, who is living in the US with her hubby Prince Harry and kids Archie and Lili after quitting the royal job, is said to have no intentions to make mends with her royal-in-laws.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with royal family is under strain since they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

The 40-year-old former Suits star, after coming in California, has openly discussed some controversial things about the members of royal family in bombshell interviews.

During a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was seen by around 50 million people worldwide, Meghan claimed she was not allowed to seek help for her mental health and suffered racism during her time with royal family.

Meghan alleged a fellow royal had raised "concerns" about son Archie's skin colour. The Duchess also revealed she had suicidal thoughts, saying "I just didn't want to be alive any more", but her approaches to the institution for help were turned down.

Prince Harry's sweetheart also discussed Kate Middleton's unpleasant behaviour toward her.

Prince Harry also admitted to a rift with his father and said Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls for a while when the couple left for a new life in America.

If Meghan Markle had been interested to make mends with her royal -in-laws she would not have exposed them publicly.

The Duchess has not returned to the UK after quitting the royal job. However, Harry has visited twice to his homeland on important occasions. 

Meghan's interviews suggest she has no intentions to make peace with her royal in-laws. And the Duke, who is said to see things from his wife's eyes, may also face problems if he ever makes his mind to return to the royal fold.

