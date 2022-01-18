 
Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch

Queen Elizabeth II has been adviced to pass down the monarchy to not her first-born son Prince Charles, but daughter Princess Anne.

As per an Express.co.uk reader, Anne would be a 'far better monarch' than any of the potential Queen heirs.

"Now is the time to right a wrong and end discrimination against our excellent Princess Anne," said a social media user.

"Purely because she is female Anne has been kept beneath her two younger brothers in the line of succession.

"This is the exact time that she should take her rightful place given that females are now and for some time have been considered equal to males.

"This would also have the positive effect of making Andrew even more minor in his royal position."

Responding to the comments, HBR noted: "Exactly. She would work, and already has worked, harder than Charlie-boy and would make a far better monarch than any of them when the Queen's life comes to an end."

These remarks come after a general poll conducted in 2021 asking locals who would like to succeed the Queen. Only 30% voted for Charles. 

