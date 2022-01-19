 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Hundreds of Kim Kardashian fans are convinced that her new pictures that the reality TV show star posted on Instagram were taken by her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim took to Instagram to share multiple pictures taken at the beach. One of the photos clearly shows a shadow of the photographer who her fans think is SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian's post has been liked by  more than 4.5 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

She did not confirm or deny whether the pictures were taken by Pete Davidson.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report
Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video
Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Latest

view all