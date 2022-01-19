Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Hundreds of Kim Kardashian fans are convinced that her new pictures that the reality TV show star posted on Instagram were taken by her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim took to Instagram to share multiple pictures taken at the beach. One of the photos clearly shows a shadow of the photographer who her fans think is SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian's post has been liked by more than 4.5 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

She did not confirm or deny whether the pictures were taken by Pete Davidson.



