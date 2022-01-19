Usman Buzdar leaves behind all chief ministers in performance survey

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore, on August 25, 2021. — APP/File

People are least satisfied with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah's performance.

51% respondents from Punjab expressed satisfaction with CM Buzdar.

KPK CM gets 48% satisfaction rating, CM Balochistan 43%.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Punjab Uzman Buzdar is leading in satisfaction level for developmental works in comparison to all the other three chief ministers, a recent survey has found, according to The News.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research's (IPOR) surveyed from December 22, 2021, to January 9, 2022, in which they solicited the opinion of 3,700 respondents about their satisfaction with respective chief ministers for undertaking development projects, the CMs’ average appreciation rating, the overall improvement in the performance of the provincial governments’ departments, and the performance of health and education departments.

As many as 51% respondents from Punjab expressed satisfaction with CM Buzdar for undertaking uplift schemes, while 45% did not approve of his work.

KPK CM Mehmood Khan ranked second by securing a 48% satisfaction rating of the respondents, while 44% did not find his performance up to the mark.

At the third slot, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo secured 43% appreciation for his performance, while 53% were unhappy with his delivery.



The lowest satisfaction was reserved for CM Shah. who managed appreciation by 38% respondents’ for the development projects that he has undertaken, as compared to 57% expressing absolute dissatisfaction with him.

The respondents were also quizzed about the average performance of the four chief ministers. The survey found top ratings of 45% for CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, followed by 41% for CM Khan, 38% for CM Shah, and 32% found CM Bizenjo.

Performance of provincial departments

The IPOR also solicited the viewpoint of the respondents about the improvement in the performance of provincial departments.

In the case of KPK, 69% respondents found improvement in their working, while 29% opined that it had deteriorated. In the case of Punjab, 61% respondents found improvement in the working of the provincial departments, but 38% found their performance to have worsened.

About the performance of government departments in Balochistan, 54% respondents found improvement, while 45% were dejected with their way of working.

In the case of Sindh, the respondents give 50% approval rating to the provincial departments delivery, but 48% found their performance to have further slid down.

Performance of the health ministry

The respondents across the four provinces were also asked by IPOR about the performance of the health ministry.

A massive 72% satisfaction rating was evinced for the performance of the Punjab Health Department, while 26% did not like its working.

KPK’s Health Department managed to draw 67% satisfaction, while 31% remained unsatisfied.

This was followed by Balochistan, recording 56% appreciation for the provincial health department whereas 42% expressed strong disappointment.

In the case of Sindh, 53% expressed satisfaction with the provincial health department, while 46% found its performance to be under par.

Education department’s performance

In the case of the education department’s performance rating by the respondents of the survey, 86% were satisfied with the Punjab education department, while 12% expressed their disappointment with it.

The KPK education department drew appreciation of 80% respondents, while 19% found it below average.

The performance of the education department in Balochistan received 62% satisfaction as compared to 35% reporting bad performance. However, in the case of Sindh, the education department managed to record 58% satisfaction from the respondents of the survey, while 40% respondents found it to be unsatisfactory.