Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are set to tie the knot on April 9. Romeo and Cruz will act as their brother's best men.



Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly decided to wear two Valentino gowns on their big day - despite previous claims Brooklyn's fashion designer mother Victoria had been drawing up dress designs for her future-daughter-in-law.

Brooklyn Beckham 's soon-to-be-wife Nicola Peltz is set to model a 'fairytale' Valentino dress on her wedding day as she shuns Victoria's own designer range.



Meanwhile, 27-year-old Nicola will be joined by her ice hockey-playing brother Brad - who has been appointed Chief Bridesmaid for the big day.



The 22-year-old's nuptials will reflect the family's rise to style royalty as fashion bible Vogue has reportedly requested exclusive rights to their big day. His parents Victoria and David Beckham's wedding was covered by a British magazine back in 1999.



The ceremony is set to be held on the sprawling Florida estate of actress Nicola's billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz.

The couple would reportedly invite some of the most famous guests including Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Nicola and Brooklyn are planning for their big day to make the event perfect.

