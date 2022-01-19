Which cities are facing restrictions because of positivity above 10%?

A traffic police officer walks past barriers used to block the road in front of the British era Empress Market building, during a lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan April 3, 2020. — Reuters/File

Owing to the Omicron variant outbreak, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi crossed 40%, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Wednesday, identifying seven cities across Pakistan with a positivity rate above 10%.

Among a total of 14 major cities, seven districts have a positivity ratio above 10% based on the tests conducted and positive cases reported.

With a 40.1% positivity ratio, Karachi has been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot with 2,902 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, followed by Muzaffarabad with 21.4%.



Meanwhile, Lahore and Hyderabad reported 15.2% and 14% positivity rates.



The following is the list of positivity ratios of 14 major cities and districts as reported by the WHO Pakistan.

Districts Tests conducted (last 24 hours) Positive cases (last 24 hours) Positivity rate (%) Abbottabad

369

9

2.4%

Swat

1,080

5

0.5%

Peshawar

1,199

128

10.7%

Faisalabad

1,000

17

1.7%

Gujranwala

1,255

12

1.0%

Gujrat

421

4

1.0%

Lahore

5,167

783

15.2%

Multan

1,592

21

1.3%

Rawalpindi

1,890

194

10.3%

Islamabad

5,948

702

11.8%

Karachi 7,232

2,902

40.1%

Hyderabad

7,232

186

14.0%

Mirpur

265

13

4.9%

Muzaffarabad

70

15

21.4%



Earlier today, an NCOC session was held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum took a "detailed review" of the current trend of the pandemic in the country and after a "deliberate and consultative process", it has agreed upon the following non-pharmaceutical interventions:

Restrictions for cities/ districts with positivity above 10%

Gatherings/Weddings:

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings, will be banned from January 24.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of fully vaccinated 300 guests — applicable from Jan 24.

Dinning

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor Gyms at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated people only.

Sports

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.

Cities with less than 10%

Gatherings/weddings

Indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests (fully vaccinated), while outdoor events can be held with a maximum limit of 500 guests.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted for fully vaccinated individuals only, while takeaways are allowed 24/7.

Gyms

Indoor gyms are open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Parks

Open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Sports

All types of sports are allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Education

Children will continue to attend schools with strict SOPs, while those above 12-years of age must have to be fully vaccinated.

Restrictions imposed across Pakistan

Business timings

Businesses will continue without time restrictions

Public transport

Public buses will be allowed to operate with 70% of their seating capacity. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the journey, with a complete ban on serving meals/snacks. Restrictions will come into force from January 20.

Railways

Railways will operate with an 80% occupancy level from January 24.

Office Routine

Offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with normal working hours. However, work from home is encouraged.

Domestic Air travel /meals

There will be a complete ban on meal/beverages serving during the in-flight journey for domestic travel.

Education sector

With effect from February 2022 vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exemption other than medical reasons will be entertained.

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

Federating units in consultations with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes.

Mask wearing

Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.

Extended lockdowns

Targeted lockdown with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.