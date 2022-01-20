'Ripples of excitement': Pakistan ready to host Australia, says Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

Australia are scheduled to visit Pakistan to play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I in March and April.

Winner of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) most valuable cricketer of 2021 award, wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has welcomed the comments by Australian cricketers, former players and broadcasters who look forward to touring Pakistan after 24 years, a statement issued by the PCB read Thursday.



Pakistan will face Australia in three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I matches slated for March and April, in their home grounds. The Test matches are part of ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

"I have read some very positive remarks from the stakeholders in Australia about the tour to Pakistan. The entire nation of Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia for the historic tour after 24 years," Rizwan said in a conversation with PCB digital.

The star cricketer himself is super excited for the tour as he says that his energy is already bouncing off the walls to face a competitive side like Australia at home.



"I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia's tour of Pakistan," he said.

Rizwan is convinced that a strong bond between cricketers of both nations will further magnify the excitement of this notable tour.

"Both nations share a strong connection. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja participate in the HBL PSL, and our players (Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain) were recently featured in the Australian Big Bash League 2021-22," he said, adding that this participation from both sides further strengthens the bond between the two countries.

Rizwan also mentioned former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of the Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, while appreciating his passionate views about Pakistan.

"Similarly, the love and admiration in the eyes of Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, was prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai," Rizwan said.

Speaking about the competitiveness of the series, Mohammad Rizwan, who made the world record for most T20I runs last year, said: "Australia has recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats. These two teams make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series."