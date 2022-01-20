 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night
'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'

Queen Elizabeth swallowed the hard pill to set an example for her kingdom at the time of her beloved husband Prince Philip's death.

The 95-year-old monarch was adamant on strict COVID-19 protocol despite being contacted by Whitehall for some concession, reports Private Eye.

If Queen had agreed to ease the restrictions, she would be allowed to invite more mourners to attend her husband's ceremony.

Private Eye reports: “The Queen declined the offer, on the grounds it would be unfair at a time when others were grieving for loved ones in lockdown.

“The palace told Downing Street that she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules.”

Meanwhile, amid the Government-imposed lockdown, Boris Johnson was busy in his shenanigans. The night before the two parties were held in Downing Street, during which one attendant was sent to a shop to fill a suitcase with alcohol.

Later Apologising to the public of the UK, Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened.

“I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgements that were made.”

He added: “I take full responsibility.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report
Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit

Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit
Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence

Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence
'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps

'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps
Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?
Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol
'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Latest

view all