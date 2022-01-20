Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Harry Styles will no longer stage ‘Love On Tour’ concerts in Australia and New Zealand as the singer has officially cancelled the long-postponed dates.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was originally slated to perform in multiple arenas in Australia in November, 2020.

However, the shows were postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic. The One Director alum said at the time, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.”

On January 19, the singer unveiled the rescheduled dates for UK, Europe and South America tour, notably skipping on Australia or New Zealand's announcement.

Live Nation’s Australian website reported, “Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022.”

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly,” the statement reads.