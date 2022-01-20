 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B announces to cover funeral costs of victims of NYC fire

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Cardi B announces to cover funeral costs of victims of NYC fire
Cardi B announces to cover funeral costs of victims of NYC fire

Cardi B has pledged to pay funeral costs for all the people who died in a deadly fire that broke out in an apartment in Bronx, New York City on January 9.

The Bodak Yellow rapper while sharing her condolences with the bereaved families said, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing.”

“But I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she announced.

Extending a statement in this regard, the City Hall also shared, "The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund.”

The relief fund has already raised more than $2.5 million while $1.5 million have been raised through GoFundMe campaigns.

The incident reportedly took place due to malfunctioning of electric space heater that started a fire.

Since the door was not properly shut, the smoke spread throughout the building. Inhalation of the smoke caused death of all the victims.

