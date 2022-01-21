ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India on October 23 in Australia

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters/File

Pakistan will take on India in 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on October 23.

Both teams are in Group 2 in Super 12 round, according to ICC schedule.

T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia.

KARACHI: Emotions will run high on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Both sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday by the ICC which confirmed that the 16-team pinnacle will be played from October 16th to November 13th at different venues of Australia.

Namibia and Sri Lanka will be joined by two teams from qualifiers in group A while West Indies and Scotland will join another two in group B.

After the first stage, four from eight teams will join the top 8 directly qualified teams in the super 12 round.

The event kicks off on October 16 with the first round match between Namibia and former champions Sri Lanka, on the same day the two qualifying teams from group A will take on each other.

Hosts and defending champions Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday, 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Pakistan will kick off its World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against India on October 23 in Melbourne. The match will start at 1pm PKT.

On October 27, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be the West Indies. On October 30, the green shirts will take on runner up of first round’s Group A, which - going by seedlings - can be Namibia.

On November 3, the men in green will face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on November 6 at Adelaide.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final, which will be contested under lights on November 13, 2022.