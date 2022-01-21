 
Friday Jan 21 2022
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan

Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Deepika Padukone had to channel darker memories from her own life to live up to her character in Gehraiyaan.

At the trailer launch of Shakun Batra's next, the 36-year=old confessed that she went completely vulnerable for the role.

 "For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable," she began.

She added, “To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it’s not to say I haven’t experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren’t really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place."

Deepika, who plays Alisha in the film, is a trouble character who falls in love with cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi) while stoll being married to Karan (Dhairya Karwa).

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022

