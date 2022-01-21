‘Young and fit’: Shahid Afridi shares snippets from PSL 7 training

Shahid Afridi training ahead of seventh Pakistan Super League to begin on Jan 27, 2022. Photo: Shahid Afridi official Twitter.

Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is hoping his "young and fit body stays intact" as he prepares to enter the seventh Pakistan Super League (PSL) bubble.

Taking to Twitter, the star cricketer posted pictures where he can be seen practicing and training for the upcoming PSL 7 tournament, in which he will be representing the Quetta Gladiators.

"Hope my young and fit body stays intact," said Boom Boom Afridi in a tweet, adding that he is ready to enter the PSL 7 bubble.



This season, the PCB has replicated the bio-secure bubble that was created during the rescheduled Abu Dhabi leg last season. The PCB will regulate the bubble itself, forming three distinct bubbles with different protocols, according to reports.

The much-awaited tournament begins on January 27 in Karachi, where 15 matches of the first leg will be played.

The remaining 19 fixtures will be held under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 10.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz (all Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador), Naseem Shah (all Gold), Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal (all Silver), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi (Emerging), Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed (Supplementary)