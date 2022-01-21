 
sports
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) made its pick of 11 outstanding individuals for the Men's Test Team of the Year, Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam reacted to his selection as one of the best cricketers in the world with excitement.

The ICC on announced on Thursday the names of cricketers in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year, which included two other Pakistani players — Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, alongside Fawad Alam.

Taking to Twitter, Alam voiced his excitement and pleasure on being a part of the "elite team of top tier cricketers".

He said that he was honoured and grateful for this achievement and used #PakistanZindabad in his tweet.

"Alhamdulillah! Honoured and grateful to be named in this elite team of such top tier cricketers," he wrote.

"The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all — be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year," a statement issued by ICC said Thursday.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been picked as the captain of the 11-man team, while three Indian players have also been included in the team.

Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England) Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).

