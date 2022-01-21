Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left his millions of fans excited as he shared a cryptic post on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

In his tweet, the Dabangg star hinted for a teaser release of his upcoming movie. Sharing a new picture of himself, he tweeted, "I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na... Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (They are all my brands.. Do you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (Today a post, tomorrow a teaser)."

In the picture, the Radhe actor can be donning his rugged bearded look, with a cloth tied on his head. He is looking off-camera when the photo was clicked.

The post has left his fans in confusion as many of them wondered that he would drop the teaser of his much-awaited film Tiger 3, in which he stars opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

While a number of Salman's fans summed up his general mood and responded that they were just happy to see the star post something. "Anything is welcome from your account bhai," a fan tweeted.

On the professional front, the Bajriangi Bhaijan star was last seen on screen alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth. He is currently busy hosting the 15th season of popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss.