Friday Jan 21 2022
Friday Jan 21, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty paid a rich tribute to her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.

Fans and friends marked the 36th birth anniversary of their favourite star on Friday, January 21.

Rhea took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback reel with the Dil Bechara actor to celebrate on the occasion.

British rock band Pink Floyd’s song ‘Wish You Were Here’ could be heard in the background of the video.

Posting the video, Rhea said, “Miss you so much” followed by a heart emoji.

She also dropped a never-before-seen photo with Sushant in her Insta stories with a heart emoji.

