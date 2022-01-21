 
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection

PARIS: Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed.

At the end of the show, models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another, while the audience stood to take in the scene.

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop and skateboard culture.

The show was meant to "consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc" created by the designer at the luxury house, according to the LVMH-owned label.

