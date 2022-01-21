Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find themselves in crypto currency scam

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in the center of an elaborate cryptocurrency scam.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unknowingly being used to promote endorsements relating to Bitcoin investment schemes.

Fabricated photos and interviews have been used in articles which insinuate that the former royals have supported the faulty schemes.

One of the fake headlines read: "People earning millions from home by using Harry and Meghan latest advice."

In addition, the articles falsely feature brand logos from major publications including BBC, The Guardian, The Sun and Good Morning Britain.

Another headline reads: "Harry and Meghan shocked everyone in the studio by revealing how they making an extra 128k every month."

Prince Harry and Meghan are among many other celebrities falsely used in money-grab schemes as big names like Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg have been used in their schemes. 

