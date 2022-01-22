 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William to visit Dubai next month

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Prince William to visit Dubai next month

Prince William will visit Dubai next month at the request of the British Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, it will be the Duke of Cambridge's first visit to the UAE and will see him highlight two Royal Foundation programs while there.

"His Royal Highness' programme comes in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai," the statement said.

It didn't mention whether Kate Middleton would accompany her husband during the visit.

Below is the statement issued by Kensington Palace.

Prince William to visit Dubai next month


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007
Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogate

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogate

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'
Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’
Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'
Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William

Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William

Latest

view all