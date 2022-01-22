 
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to a sweet little baby girl, reports US Weekly.

As per the outlet, the couple's friends are super "excited" to meet their first child and quote how the Jonas lovebirds plan to have “at least two children” someday.

In a joint statement shared via social media on Friday, the Quantico star and her singer husband announced the birth of their child.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

In an earlier interview, Priyanka weighed in on starting a family and slowing down on her work commitments.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” adding that husband was “not too busy to practice.”

