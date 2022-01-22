 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal's music video 'Main Chala' is out now

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal’s romantic music video Main Chala has been released.

The Dabangg actor turned to Instagram and announced the release of the music video.

Salman Khan said, “Tune in to listen #MainChala. Song is out now!.”

Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given the vocals for Main Chala and also feature in the video.

Earlier on Friday, Khan shared the teaser of Main Chala and confirmed its release date.

He posted the video with caption, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now.”

“Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.”

Nearly four million people had viewed the teaser within no time.

