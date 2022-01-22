Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

Bollywood diva Katirna Kaif never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements. The starlet, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, where she turned heads with her simple yet chic outfit.

The Sooryavanshi actress, who is one of the most talked about actresses in B Town, served major style goals as she was papped at the airport.

For the airport look, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress had opted for a stylish green coloured co-ord outfit with a white print. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and had tied her hair in a high back pony.

The Dhoom 3 actress made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she was wearing a safety mask and a face shield in the pictures clicked by paparazzi.

Take a look.







