 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport
Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

Bollywood diva Katirna Kaif never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements. The starlet, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, where she turned heads with her simple yet chic outfit.

The Sooryavanshi actress, who is one of the most talked about actresses in B Town, served major style goals as she was papped at the airport.

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

For the airport look, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress had opted for a stylish green coloured co-ord outfit with a white print. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and had tied her hair in a high back pony.

The Dhoom 3 actress made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she was wearing a safety mask and a face shield in the pictures clicked by paparazzi.

Take a look.



More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now

Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now
Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday

Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report
Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’

Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’
'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial

'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'
Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary
Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'

Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

Latest

view all