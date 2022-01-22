Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Police officers stand guard inside a cordoned area after a blast in a market, in Lahore, Pakistan January 20, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have been directed to exercise "extreme vigilance" after the recent terror incidents in the country, a notification from the Ministry of Interior said Saturday.

The interior ministry, in the notification, asked the LEAs of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to take extra security measures to thwart any unforeseen incident.

"... in view of recent terrorist attack in Anarkali Bazar, Lahore and threat posed by activities of anti-state elements, all provincial and special area governments/Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are requested to exercise extreme vigilance and be on alert to deal with any untoward situation," the notification said.

At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured in two different terror attacks in Lahore and Islamabad.

Three people died from Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar blast, while the LEAs have arrested two facilitators from Ravi Road Friday morning and identified the terrorist involved in the gruesome incident, according to The News.

In Islamabad, a policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a checkpoint during a gun battle with terrorists. The police also shot down two militants in the process.

"This was not an incident of dacoity or theft. Terrorists opened fire on them [police officials]. This is a signal for us that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad," Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said on Tuesday.

A day back, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace from the country.