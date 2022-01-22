PSL 2022: Rumman Raees sets his eyes on 'restarting' career

Pakistan's fast bowler, Rumman Raees Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: Fast bowler Rumman Raees has set his eyes on "restarting" his career with a notable performance for his new team, the Multan Sultans, in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Raees, who remained in-and-out as a player due to injury, was named as a bowling consultant by Islamabad United in the previous season of PSL, which cast doubts on his future as a player, but he made a comeback this season and has now been picked by Multan Sultans as a cricketer in the PSL draft.

Rumman said in an exclusive interview that this PSL is very important for his career and he’s looking forward to relaunching himself as a player.



"This is very important for me and I am very much looking forward to giving my best. I’ve worked really hard on my fitness in the last two years and played domestic cricket this season, I will try that all my efforts don’t go in vain, "he said.

"I am thankful that I’m coming back to a top-level sport as a cricketer, and I am all set for this," he said.

The 30-year-old revealed that being named as bowling consultant for Islamabad United was an opportunity given to him by the franchise to work on rehab while being in a cricketing environment.

It was a very important decision for me. It allowed me to stay in the dressing room and work on my fitness, "he said.

"United management told me that I could share my experience with youngsters and, simultaneously, I could work on my rehab with the team’s physio, and it really helped me. The physio worked hard on my injury and shared some tips which proved to be very important for me and have made me fitter than before," Raees revealed.

Replying to a question, Rumman agreed that he’ll miss the environment of Islamabad United, but that changing franchises is part and parcel of a player's career.

"I am looking forward to giving my 100% for the Multan Sultans," he said.

The fast bowler, who has represented Pakistan in 9 ODIs and 8 T20Is, said that he hasn’t set any overly ambitious goals for himself as it could only put extra pressure on him.

"I am very clear about it, I want to be relaxed in the field instead of taking pressure from what I set for myself. Everyone wants to be on top, that’s the other thing, but for me, I just want to enjoy my cricket," he mentioned.