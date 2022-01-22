 
Julia Fox claps back at claims that she is dating Kanye West for attention

Julia Fox is not dating Kanye West for attention or money as she recently opened up on ‘funny’ accusations around the couple’s whirlwind romance.

The Uncut Gems actor has been making headlines after she ignited her romance with the 44-year-old rapper. However, it was never intentioned for the massive hype.

During her chat on Friday’s episode of Forbidden Fruits podcast, the 31-year-old actor expressed, “it’s funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care.”

“People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money’ Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real,” she responded to mean comments.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less,” added Fox.

Moreover, she shared a glimpse into her much-talked meet-up with Madonna. “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I,” she said while hinting that other celebrities 'crashed’ the party.

