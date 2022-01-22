 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Reuters

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Brazils Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April

RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo announced on Friday they are postponing colorful Carnival parades to the end of April, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads through the country.

Both cities had already canceled their Carnival street parties, but were still considering having their samba school parades at the end of February. They will now hold the event in late-April, the two cities said in a joint statement.

"Unfortunately we do not have the sanitary conditions to hold Carnival on the date that was planned," Rio's Health Secretary Daniel Soranz told journalists.

Brazil is currently experiencing its peak of new COVID-19 cases, with an average of almost 120,000 cases daily in the last seven days, due to the advance of Omicron.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox claps back at claims that she is dating Kanye West for attention

Julia Fox claps back at claims that she is dating Kanye West for attention
Emma Stone, Dave McCary turn producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film

Emma Stone, Dave McCary turn producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film
Will Queen allow Prince Andrew to attend her big event?

Will Queen allow Prince Andrew to attend her big event?
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' leans into world's greatest detective noir

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' leans into world's greatest detective noir
Prince Harry repenting his shocking move?

Prince Harry repenting his shocking move?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports
Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how

Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how
Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'

Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'
Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding

Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding
Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report

Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report
BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles

Latest

view all