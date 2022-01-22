Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible curves in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk

 
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Hailey Bieber showcased her impressive abs in a new styling session, attracting massive applause from fans and friends.

The 25-year-old supermodel posed in different looks for a fashion brand, Hailey rocked two-piece denim set and paired the ensembles with a nude jacket and a gold Miu Miu purse.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart also wowed in a black vest with the same nude jacket and matching pants. She pulled this style off with a slicked-back bun and a black purse of the same brand.

In one of the pics, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's model pal can be seen laying in front of pink backdrop in a cropped blue collard shirt and a mini brown skirt.

For one shot, the fashionista opted for a revealing outfit to show off her killer curves, rocking a tinny top.

Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk could not stop admiring Hailey, the one of the world's highest paid model.   

Hailey Bieber was looking smashing in all dresses with every style she wore for the campaign. He latest snaps were seemingly denying rumours of her pregnancy with Justin Bieber.

