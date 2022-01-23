Shah Rukh Khan writes thank you note to Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress his fans with his kind gesture. This time around, he has won over hearts of his millions of fans with his adorable response to an Egyptian travel agent, who helped the Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande in need.

Earlier, Ashwini revealed that the Egyptian travel agent, who turned out to be a big SRK fan, agreed to book tickets even without the necessary advance payment, since she came from "Shah Rukh Khan's country".

The professor later went to Egypt and met the travel agent and thanked him for his gesture. She also requested SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment to send a picture of SRK, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, autographed in his daughter's name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

Reacting to the request, Shah Rukh's team took everyone by surprise as they shared three photos of the actor with the professor. Along with photos, the superstar also wrote an adorable note for the Egyptian travel agent.

The note read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply."

Ashwini shared the photos along with the note on Twitter and wrote, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine Ketaki Varma Thanks Pooja Dadlani for getting in touch & of course to Shah Rukh Khan for the gracious gesture."