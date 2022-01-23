Prince Andrew partied with topless women with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

 
A new look into Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has surfaced after he was spotted partying with topless models in Thailand.

The Duke of York, who was 40-years-old at the time, and also fathered two young kids was snapped with Epstein living it up as he visited red light district clubs and partied with topless women on a yacht.

On the trip, it was reported that disgraced socialite Maxwell was also there and apparently was staying in the same hotel as the Duke.

News of the trip remerges as the Duke of York is currently being embroiled in the sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre. 

Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and was forced into sexual relations with the Duke of York when she was just 17.   

Prince Andrew is also being investigated over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell which he has vehemently denied. 

