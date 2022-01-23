Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying experience' with Liv Tyler: Watch video

Jamie Dornan recently weighed in having a 'mortifying' experience with his celerity crush Liv Tyler.

The Fall actor, joined by his Belfast co-star Caitriona Balfe, recently got together with British Vogue to promote their hotly-released film.

During the 'Never Have I Ever' game, Dornan had to spill beans on his celebrity crush and he shared, “I had a black-and-white picture of Liv Tyler by my bed and I used to kiss it every night before I went to bed.”

He also reflected on his fan-boy moment while adding, “when I was in New York I met her, my friend knew this and said, 'Jamie, did you tell Liv about that time?' And I had to tell Liv Tyler to her face.”

“She was so lovely about it. But it was mortifying for me," the 39-year-old actor said.



