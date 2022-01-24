 
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female Supreme Court judge

CJP Gulzar Ahmed to administer oath to Justice Ayesha Malik. Photo: Twitter
  • CJP Gulzar Ahmed administers oath to Justice Ayesha at Supreme Court.
  • Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other SC judges attend oath taking ceremony.
  • SC attains strength of 17 judges of whom eight belong to Punjab alone.

Justice Ayesha Malik has made history in Pakistan's judicial system after being sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at an oath taking ceremony inside the Supreme Court building on Monday.

The oath was administered to Justice Ayesha by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, while Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, also attended the ceremony.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as an SC judge with a vote of five to four, on Thursday.

Justice Ayesha had been officially elevated to the rank of a judge of the apex court on Friday.

The final approval regarding the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik had been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges, after which the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) finally approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as an SC judge with a vote of five to four, on Thursday.

The elevation of Justice Ayesha as an SC judge did not prove to be a cakewalk as lawyers from across the country had opposed her promotion making seniority a basis, as she is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

The CJP and Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha Malik, to which Justice Ayesha also agreed in writing.

With Justice Ayesha taking the office as an SC judge, the apex court has attained the strength of 17 judges of whom eight belong to Punjab alone.

Besides Justice Ayesha, other judges from Punjab include Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

Interestingly, the four judges from Lahore who will now have the opportunity to become the CJP in future are Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A. Malik.

