Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again

Monday Jan 24, 2022
KARACHI: After a spell of strong and dusty winds, Karachi's temperature once again dropped to a single digit Sunday night, as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the PMD.
The Met department forecast that the temperature is going to dip further and remain between 8°-10° Celsius. Moreover, the weather is expected to remain clear but chilly during the next 24 hours.
Currently, there is 57% humidity in the city's atmosphere and slow south-eastern winds are blowing.
Last week, the PMD forecast a cold wave and strong winds in Karachi, subsequent to a drop in temperature.
Mercury in the city is likely to drop to single digits ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius from January 22-26, the PMD had said.
The Met department had also forecast a spell of strong winds under the influence of a system of the westerly wave.
Later, strong gusty winds swept through the city on Friday, at a speed of 45 to 54 kilometres per hour (kmph).