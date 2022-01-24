 
Monday Jan 24 2022
Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby

Indian actress Shweta Agarwal has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with husband singer Aditya Narayan

The couple confirmed the news on social media.

Shweta took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Aditya to confirm the pregnancy.

She posted the photo with caption, “Aditya & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.”

The Papa The Great singer also posted the same picture with similar caption.

He said, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.”

Shweta’s baby bump is quite visible in the picture.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the couple confirmed the pregnancy.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta tied the knot in December 2020.

