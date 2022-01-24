 
Monday Jan 24 2022
Katrina Kaif recalls her 'happy place' honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Katrina Kaif is sharing swoon-worthy moments from her loved-up honeymoon with hubby, Vicky Kaushal as she just dropped a few breathtakingly gorgeous pictures from Maldives getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor unveiled unseen photos of her recent visit to captivating islands. She used multiple emojis to caption postcard-worthy snaps of her ‘happyplace’.

Kaif stunned in a green printed outfit that spoke high of tropical vibes, as she flaunted her heart melting smile.

This post comes after the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a series of her selfies, radiating happiness in bright red oversized shirt on last Sunday, after returning from her visit to Kaushal in Indore, India.

She captioned her post, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie."

The newly-wed couple recently dropped adorable snaps as they celebrated one month of their wedding. While gushing over her partner, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Happppyyyyy one month my,” adding a heart emoji.


