Shaheen Afridi awarded ICC's men's cricketer of the year 2021 title

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Player of the Year in 2021.



Mohammad Rizwan, England captain Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were also nominated for the prestigious award.

Throughout 2021, Shaheen Shah Afridi demonstrated exceptional bowling, dismissing some of the top batters in all three formats. He had a standout year in Tests and T20Is, peaking during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he dazzled everyone with his shear speed and order.



He would take seven wickets in six matches during Pakistan's progress to the semi-finals of the tournament. Throughout the calendar year, he dominated the shortest format, taking 23 wickets in 21 matches, with his bowling attack improving by great strides.

Afridi burst into life during the home series against South Africa, after a difficult start to the year in Test cricket in New Zealand. He maintained his outstanding form throughout the year's away tours to Zimbabwe, the West Indies, and Bangladesh. In total, he took 47 wickets in nine matches at an astounding average of 17.06.

Spell to remember

Afridi's opening blast against India in Dubai last year in T20 World Cup, changed everything and drew audible gasps from everybody at the wizardry on display.

He'd begin by bringing down Rohit Sharma with a late in-dipper, which was followed by KL Rahul's dismissal as his stumps were knocked over by another gem of a delivery. India simply could not recover from this, suffering their first-ever World Cup defeat to Pakistan. Later in the innings, he would also claim Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the death overs.

The figures (3/31) simply do not do credit to what Shaheen demonstrated that tragic day in Dubai.

Pakistani cricketers rule ICC Awards 2021

Pakistani players not only bagged the most ICC awards they were also selected for the teams of the year 2021.

Shaheen Afridi:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam:

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Fatima Sana

ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the YEar 2021

Mohammad Rizwan:

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Teams of the Year

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of 2021: Jos Butler (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK, WK), Babar Azam (PAK, C), Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), David Miller (SA), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

The ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021: Paul Stirling (IRE), Janneman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK, C), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Shakib Al-Hasan (BANG), Mushfiqur Rahim (BANG, WK), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG), Simi Singh (IRE) and Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

The ICC Women’s ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (SA), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Mithali Raj (IND), Heather Knight (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima Sana (PAK), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Anisa Mohammed (WI).

ICC Men’s Test Team for 2021: Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Rohit Sharma (India), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fawad Alam (PAK), Rishabh Pant (IND, WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Kyle Jamison (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).



