 
pakistan
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File
Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • The decision has been taken to prevent the disruption of education, says DC Islamabad.
  • The Islamabad administration has issued new guidelines across all the schools. 
  • District health office has also been notified about new guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: As the country continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the education ministry and Islamabad administration have jointly devised a new strategy on Monday to halt the disruption of education in schools.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, if any student tests positive in a given class, instead of closing down the school, only the respective class will be dismissed and students will be sent home to quarantine.

The decision has been taken to prevent the disruption of education, DC Islamabad said.

Subsequently, the Islamabad administration has issued new guidelines across all the schools in the federal capital and the district health office has also been notified in this regard.

It should be noted that Pakistan has recorded more than 7,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) statistics showed Monday morning.

Following the detection of new cases, the overall cases have reached 1.37 million, while eight more deaths from coronavirus pushed the death toll to 29,105, the statistics showed.

More From Pakistan:

AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days
Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser

Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser
Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days

Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days
Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again

Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again
In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan
PCB announces strict COVID-19 protocols for PSL 7

PCB announces strict COVID-19 protocols for PSL 7
PTI's fomer information secretary to file lawsuit against termination from party

PTI's fomer information secretary to file lawsuit against termination from party
Asad Umar clarifies statement about PM Imran Khan sending Nawaz Sharif to London

Asad Umar clarifies statement about PM Imran Khan sending Nawaz Sharif to London
Sheikh Rasheed mocks PDM's no-confidence motion plan against PM Imran Khan

Sheikh Rasheed mocks PDM's no-confidence motion plan against PM Imran Khan
Security forces recover weapons, ammunition from South Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces recover weapons, ammunition from South Waziristan: ISPR
COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave
I consider Shahbaz Sharif a criminal, not Opposition leader: PM Imran Khan

I consider Shahbaz Sharif a criminal, not Opposition leader: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all