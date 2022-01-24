Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: As the country continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the education ministry and Islamabad administration have jointly devised a new strategy on Monday to halt the disruption of education in schools.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, if any student tests positive in a given class, instead of closing down the school, only the respective class will be dismissed and students will be sent home to quarantine.

The decision has been taken to prevent the disruption of education, DC Islamabad said.

Subsequently, the Islamabad administration has issued new guidelines across all the schools in the federal capital and the district health office has also been notified in this regard.

It should be noted that Pakistan has recorded more than 7,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) statistics showed Monday morning.

Following the detection of new cases, the overall cases have reached 1.37 million, while eight more deaths from coronavirus pushed the death toll to 29,105, the statistics showed.