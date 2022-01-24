 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Andrew Garfield feels 'touched' as Ellen DeGeneres predicts his Oscar win

Andrew Garfield felt honoured when Ellen DeGeneres predicted that he will win an Academy Award for his film, Tick, Tick... Boom.

During his appearance on the famed show for Monday’s episode, The Social Network actor, who is garnering a massive response for his latest release, talked about his reaction to huge appreciation.

Reacting to the movie, the show’s host predicted the he would receive an Oscar award.

In response, The Amazing Spider-Man star said, “I'm just very deeply moved and kind of touched that I get to be a part of this film and to have it received in this way.”

“It's good to be alive. It feels great,” he added.

Garfield was also acknowledged for his acting in 2017 Hacksaw Ridge as he landed Oscars nominations in 2017.

The movie which premiered on Netflix on November 19, is based on an autobiography of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jonathan Larson.

The musical-drama has already bought the actor a Golden Globe award for best performance in a motion picture musical or comedy.

