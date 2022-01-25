Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family

FileFootage

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been dubbed an 'evil woman' by her uncle in a recent interview.



The 27-year-old, who is currently expecting twins with the famous football player, has allegedly 'fotgotten' old family after moving in with rich boyfriend.

Speaking to The Sun, Georgina's uncle Jesus revealed he took care of her at the age of four when her father was put behind bars for smuggling $100,000 worth drugs.

"She may feel ashamed of us and consider she's better than us because we don't live with her luxury. I've never asked her for anything. She has only rung once or twice since I found out she was dating Ronaldo," he said.



Jesus made it his duty to provide "for Georgina and her sister" till she was a teenager.

He said: "I was in charge of providing for Georgina and her sister, buying them clothes, paying for their electricity and water.

"I did everything. Georgina was living with me during her teenage years until the day they sent my brother-in-law back to Argentina.'

Earlier, Jesus also dropped a comment on Cristiano's Facebook that read: "You've got the most evil woman at your side."