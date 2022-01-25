 
entertainment
Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Taylor Swift is calling out Damon Albarn for placing doubts on her art.

Turning to her social media on Monday, Taylor blasted Albarn for saying she does not write her own songs.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” Swift shared with her 89.8 million followers. “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Earlier, founder of band Blur, Albarn told Los Angeles Times that he is more impressed by Billie Eilish when the host dubbed Swift as an 'excellent songwriter.'

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” Albarn alleges, adding that even if she co-writes her music, that doesn’t count. “Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. … A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

