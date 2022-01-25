 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview
Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview 

British actor Daniel Craig, who is popularly known for playing the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond, for more than a decade, has recently encountered a mishap during an interview.

The 53-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem as part of Variety's ‘Actors on Actors’ series – to discuss movies, future roles and the industry as a whole.

By the end of their virtual conversation, Bardem asked his final question, "Let me ask you my friend a last question," he said while pointing at his own forehead. "What happened to you?"

"Where? Did I bash my head?" Craig responded, feeling around his head for the mark. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview— it's probably a part of a sandwich!"

It was Craig’s forehead bleeding throughout the interview. He got up to look in the mirror and later revealed how he receive the injury. "I cut my head," he said.

"You know what that was? They sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it and it just fell on my head just before."

As the host couldn’t control his laugh, Craig quickly assured his viewers that he's not "bleeding to death."

"This is 17 years playing Bond!" he joked. "No wonder I get [expletive] injured every time I do a movie. If I don't get injured when I film, it's because I'm not doing it properly."

More From Entertainment:

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch
Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan
The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral

The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral
Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner
Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler
Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family

Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family
Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'
Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music
Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Latest

view all