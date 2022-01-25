 
Hira Mani and her husband recover from coronavirus

Hira Mani and her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani have fully recovered from coronavirus, the actress informed her fans on social media.

The Do Bol actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the husband and informed that they are covid free now.

She wrote, “Thank God we are covid free fit and fine” followed by a heart emoji.

Hira Mani also thanked her fans for their prayers.

The celebrity couple was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 18.

They had confirmed their coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram.

