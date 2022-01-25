‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has officially kickstarted promotions of her much-awaited upcoming film Gehraiyaan and she has already left the internet in awe of her style game.

On Monday evening, the RamLeela starlet dropped some of her gorgeous clicks on social media from the latest promotional event and flaunted her stunning style in a glamorous orange cut-out dress.

Making a head-turning appearance, the ’83 actress opted for a ribbed knit dress with several intricate details including gorgeous cut-outs around the neckline and sideways high-low hem.





Deepika and her stylist Shaleena Nathani posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts. The actress completed her look with black pointed high-heeled pumps and statement gold earrings and matching gold rings.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Shakun Batra directorial will premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime.