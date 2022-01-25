 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Adele surprises viral TikTok fan with a video call after cancelling concerts

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

After postponing the series of Las Vegas concerts, British singer Adele surprised a group of disappointed fans with a video call.

The Easy On Me singer got connected via FaceTime with a superfan, who travelled across the world to see the superstar live in concert, but was left broken heart after each show was cancelled.

The now TikTok famous fan who documented her own misfortune, Eleni Sabracos, shared her sad story of missing out on three special Adele shows due to unfortunate circumstances.

Sabracos was finally given the chance to talk with her favorite star. “We’ll have a photo together,” Adele told an emotional Sabracos, who simply said “I love you, I’m sorry, I love you” to her idol.

“Why are you sorry?” Adele replied.

“Because I feel for you… I know you’re doing everything you can,” Sabracos explained about the cancelled shows.

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS

The Rolling in the Deep singer had released an apology video on Thursday, explaining that many members of her crew and team were “down with COVID” and that it was not possible for her to continue the show and lined-up concerts.

